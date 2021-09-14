 Skip to main content
Letter: The Virus Keepers
Letter: The Virus Keepers

Plain and simple, the Republican Party is pro-Covid. Their goal is to keep it going. From the initial denial (Democratic hoax) to incessant downplaying, science denial, hyping of unapproved drugs and dangerous "cures" (ingest cleaning chemicals) there is no inkling of sanity showing from the Party of Death. Republican governors have banned mask mandates for schools, willing to sacrifice your kids to show allegiance to Trump. Shameful attacks on public health workers and school employees are tolerated. Over 660,000 dead now - oh well! Being pro-Covid will keep the economy from recovering. That is their plan. Then blame Biden. In his recent speech about fighting Covid, our president said "patience is wearing thin" with those resisting vaccination. Former VP Mike Pence took great offense, claiming those words were highly inappropriate. This from the guy who was OK with Donald Trump's words commanding his supporters on Jan. 6 to storm the Capitol, with the murder of Mike Pence on their "to do" list. Incredible.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

