Letter: THE VIRUS
Letter: THE VIRUS

It came upon the world

No warning did we see.

Like lightning cross the earth

Striking fear in you and me.

It changed our lives in many ways

No handshakes were allowed

No weekly church to go to

No sports, no friendly crowd.

No schools for our children

No traffic on our streets

Our restaurants only take out

Our theaters had no seats.

The numbers rose on every day

They climbed so very high

‘T was hard for us to understand

Why so many had to die.

Our hospitals were challenged

Our seniors were in fear

Our doctors insufficient

And death seemed so very near.

No coffee at MacDonalds,

No lunch with our good friends

At home we were imprisoned

Until the virus ends.

We prayed hard for our families

For the sick and for the dying,

For the many who lost love ones

We heard them in their crying.

Thanksgiving was so different

It seemed to pass us by

This Christmas will be painful

No matter how we try.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

