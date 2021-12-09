Letter: THE VIRUS

It came upon the world
No warning did we see.
Like lightning cross the earth
Striking fear in you and me.
It changed our lives in many ways
No handshakes were allowed
No weekly church to go to
No sports, no friendly crowd.
No schools for our children
No traffic on our streets
Our restaurants only take out
Our theaters had no seats.
The numbers rose on every day
They climbed so very high
‘T was hard for us to understand
Why so many had to die.
Our hospitals were challenged
Our seniors were in fear
Our doctors insufficient
And death seemed so very near.
No coffee at MacDonalds,
No lunch with our good friends
At home we were imprisoned
Until the virus ends.
We prayed hard for our families
For the sick and for the dying,
For the many who lost love ones
We heard them in their crying.
Thanksgiving was so different
It seemed to pass us by
This Christmas will be painful
No matter how we try.
Tom McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.