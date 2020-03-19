Letter: The Virus
Letter: The Virus

The Virus. That’s how it will be remembered, by one name. Unique people or events don’t need much description. The out of the ordinariness of it takes it to

the front of the line in terms of recognition. When you say 9/11, people know what your talking about.

I don’t know if it will be remembered for its economic impact, the chaos,

numbers of victims or the bringing all of us together to destroy it.

No matter, it will be known forever as the virus.

Bruno Rescigna

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

