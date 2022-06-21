Letter: The Vocal Minority and Abortion Rights

Prior to the 2018 vote in Ireland to make abortion legal polls showed “a close call” as to which side would prevail. As here, those against the freedom to choose (self-named “pro-life”) were vocal, loud, and utterly convinced that they had the right to tell others when they should have children, with an assumption that their personal religious philosophy should guide everyone. The vote ended up with 66.4% of the population voting to allow abortions, very close to a 2:1 majority, far more than the pre-election estimate.