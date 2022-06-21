Letter: The Vocal Minority and Abortion Rights

Prior to the 2018 vote in Ireland to make abortion legal polls showed “a close call” as to which side would prevail. As here, those against the freedom to choose (self-named “pro-life”) were vocal, loud, and utterly convinced that they had the right to tell others when they should have children, with an assumption that their personal religious philosophy should guide everyone. The vote ended up with 66.4% of the population voting to allow abortions, very close to a 2:1 majority, far more than the pre-election estimate.
I hope in our state and country the majority will prove that the vocal “pro-life”minority is just that—a minority. Complacency is our enemy, and the religious Right unrelenting, but if those who wish to maintain our freedom to chose when (and if) to have children come out to vote we can turn our wishes and rights into political power again. For those who are opposed to abortion I say—-don’t get one.
Norman Epstein, MD
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.