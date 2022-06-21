 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Vocal Minority and Abortion Rights

  • Comments

Prior to the 2018 vote in Ireland to make abortion legal polls showed “a close call” as to which side would prevail. As here, those against the freedom to choose (self-named “pro-life”) were vocal, loud, and utterly convinced that they had the right to tell others when they should have children, with an assumption that their personal religious philosophy should guide everyone. The vote ended up with 66.4% of the population voting to allow abortions, very close to a 2:1 majority, far more than the pre-election estimate.

I hope in our state and country the majority will prove that the vocal “pro-life”minority is just that—a minority. Complacency is our enemy, and the religious Right unrelenting, but if those who wish to maintain our freedom to chose when (and if) to have children come out to vote we can turn our wishes and rights into political power again. For those who are opposed to abortion I say—-don’t get one.

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Immigrant Receiving

Since we obviously have no plan or intention of closing and securing the border, I believe it’s time for Homeland Security to creat a new depa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News