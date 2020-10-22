 Skip to main content
Letter: The Wall Article
Re: the Oct. 18 article "Future of border wall about to be handed over to voters."

As extensive and detailed as it was, the recent excellent article written by Curt Prendergast didn’t cover the subjects of sex trafficking and terrorist entry. Logically it would seem that it would be difficult to smuggle groups of young girls via the ports of entry. More likely they would be walked across in remote areas and then wait for pick up by motor vehicle. The same for overseas terrorists who would not want their entry documents scrutinized at a port. The new wall would reduce if not stop these practices. As a previous letter writer mentioned Mr. Prendergast did a super job of ensuring that the article was fair and balanced. This should be the standard of all news outlets. The Arizona Daily Star included

Andrew Gullo

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

