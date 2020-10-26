Letter: The War on Coronavirus

The struggle against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is frequently referred to as a war. A few years ago, Donald Rumsfeld noted that, “You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time.” At present, we are limited to fighting this corona virus with few weapons – social distancing, wearing masks, and contact tracing – not the army we want, but the army we have. Sadly, the Trump administration has opted not to use the army we have. Instead, the country has yielded to the virus. When attacked by disease, other species simply live or die, unable to understand or to formulate a response. Humans, on the other hand, have the ability to learn about disease organisms and to use intelligent thought to develop response strategies. Too bad that the Trump administration is not smart enough to use the army we have.
Jim Walworth
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
