I remember Nixon invited Johnny Cash to entertain at the White House, and requested that he play "The Welfare Cadillac". Cash, to his credit, refused because it painted all people receiving assistance as cheats, especially blacks.
Well, Arizona has its own version of the Welfare Cadillac. Vouches that go mainly to people, 3/4 of whom, have already proven they can do without it. One can only assume that free money is too tempting to resist. The projected cost o this boondoggle is one eighth of our education budget (which is one tenth of what Katy Hobbs say would decimate the budget. Or is that 'word salad'?
Compare this give-away to people of means to the Republican manufactured Debt Crisis in Washington. In DC they want to cut benefits to the poor in order to retain Trump's tax cuts to the wealthy. Grifters self identify.
Ted Morrison
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.