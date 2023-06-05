I remember Nixon invited Johnny Cash to entertain at the White House, and requested that he play "The Welfare Cadillac". Cash, to his credit, refused because it painted all people receiving assistance as cheats, especially blacks.

Well, Arizona has its own version of the Welfare Cadillac. Vouches that go mainly to people, 3/4 of whom, have already proven they can do without it. One can only assume that free money is too tempting to resist. The projected cost o this boondoggle is one eighth of our education budget (which is one tenth of what Katy Hobbs say would decimate the budget. Or is that 'word salad'?