Letter: The wheat and the chaff.

I'm taking to task the writer who defines "ad hominem" and the error in his rationale; his weak reasoning that people, in their reverence and adoration for someone who lies, cheats, attacks, feigns ignorance, blackmails, and racially stereotypes, are somehow innocent victims.
His inference that the wheat can be separated from the chaff is absurd.
I submit that his mention of "creating a diversion" is confusing.... Trump, the man, would bring a knife to a "genuine debate".
I hypothesize that "When you lay down with dogs you get up with fleas".
That's what I learned on the University of Illinois- Chicago debate team......many decades ago.
And I am flummoxed as to why he "calls out" the fair and balanced AZ Daily Star?
Thomas John Plesniak
Midtown
