Letter: The wheels of justice turn slowly

Protests demand 'peace' and 'justice.' The pundits interviewing protesters should ask the only important question: What specific action do you recommend be done?
Abstractions like peace and justice and fairness and such, only have meaning when translated into action. Protesters seem to think that protests ARE action. That's nonsense.
The demand for punishment of the four officers involved in Floyd's killing seems often implicitly to be a call for swift justice.
Our elected leaders should point out the simple truths we have been required to follow since the passing of the Bill of Rights. Laws are designed to punish the guilty, but even more important, to protect the innocent.
The wheels of justice cannot be forced to turn in haste just because of an aroused public.
CHARLES JOSEPHSON
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
