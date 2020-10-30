 Skip to main content
Letter: The Wolf at the Door
In 2015/2016 during the last years of the Barack Obama - Joseph Biden administration, the National Institutes of Health awarded $3.7 million in research grants to study Chinese bat-borne coronaviruses. Of that, $3.7 million $600,000 made its way to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China. Just what did we get for our money?

In November 2019 COVID-19 began infecting people in Wuhan. By October 2020 the virus and related illnesses had caused the death of over 1,092,864 people worldwide.

At a time when the progressive liberal Democrats should have been focusing their attention on COVID-19 they were focused on the insidious Once-You’re-Impeached-You-Will-Be-Impeached-Forever clown show and other attempts to remove President Donald J. Trump from office.

The inability of the liberal progressive Democrats to pass additional coronavirus economic aid since March is shameful, absolutely shameful.

Bill Kendall

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

