Letter: The Women of Afghanistan

I believe it is time for us to put our action where our ethics lie. Do we value women as human beings? If so we must do whatever is in our power to protect the women of Afghanistan from punishment for being educated, for having jobs, driving, going out in public, and literally showing their faces. The Afghan women will be subjected to torture, imprisonment, rape, sexual slavery. They now need our voices because theirs are being silenced.
It’s hard for a person to know what would be wisest and most effective but diplomatic efforts should be strongly taken. Can the UN get involved? Can we partner with our friends from other countries?
I don’t want to live in a world that just turns away from this. Please join me in advocating for the strongest and most effective actions to protect the Women of Afghanistan.
Pati Stein
East side
