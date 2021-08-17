 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Women of Afghanistan
View Comments

Letter: The Women of Afghanistan

  • Comments

I believe it is time for us to put our action where our ethics lie. Do we value women as human beings? If so we must do whatever is in our power to protect the women of Afghanistan from punishment for being educated, for having jobs, driving, going out in public, and literally showing their faces. The Afghan women will be subjected to torture, imprisonment, rape, sexual slavery. They now need our voices because theirs are being silenced.

It’s hard for a person to know what would be wisest and most effective but diplomatic efforts should be strongly taken. Can the UN get involved? Can we partner with our friends from other countries?

I don’t want to live in a world that just turns away from this. Please join me in advocating for the strongest and most effective actions to protect the Women of Afghanistan.

Pati Stein

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: COVID-19 control

Yesterday I entered one of the restaurants of a national chain and found no one wearing a mask. I expressed my disgust and left. I then report…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: trump

This country will never recover from the last four years until Donald J. Trump is charged, arrested, tried, convicted and sentenced to prison …

Local-issues

Letter: School Opening

I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the TUSD Board for defying our Infector In Chief Governor Ducey's orders to not mandate masks fo…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News