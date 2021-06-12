Letter: The Worker Shortage Myth

Like many of the proclamations made by Trumpites the relationship between unfilled jobs and increased unemployment pay is over simplistic and deceptive. The most likely reason that jobs are hard to fill is the pay is inadequate compared to everyday living costs. The median hourly wage over the past 40 years has grown at a rate less than real inflation which means most Americans are not making any financial progress. Secondly many of the hard to fill service jobs were filled by women with children. Child care has been insufficient and unaffordable for decades especially during the summer when schools are not open. Many of the folks unemployed during the pandemic have joined the "gig economy". They are no longer available for traditional jobs. The pandemic itself has impacted the work force with both loss of life and those suffering "long covid" which keeps them from the work force.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.