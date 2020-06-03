Letter: The World is Laughing at us, Folks

When we woke up hearing Trump had won why back when we grieved for our country wondering what was to become of us. Well, we are finding out... And it is a whole lot worse than we could ever have imagined. Every day it just got worse and here we are 105,000 dead, 40 million unemployed, a great depression, and now a pending civil war. Just another episode of Trump TV.
While America burned, Trump tweeted… that’s how history will remember the moment.
Trump doesn't care about the virus. Dr. Fauci just said they don't even meet anymore. Trump has moved on the bigger and better things. Enjoying the turmoil and unrest he has created. It gives him power. He cares about no one or anything, it's just all about him. He is incapable of anything else. We are descending into something which is NOT what America is supposed to be.
Ron Bunge
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
