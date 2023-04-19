In light of the fact that our Congress does nothing more than take their respective political position, either Democrat or Republican, Woke so to speak or conservative religious and/or guns, other nations are passing us by realizing that what matters to us does not matter to them. Major issues are not addressed, no oversight in banking, corruptness in our government at all levels [Congressional insider trading, ethics not enforced, representatives recommending overthrow of our government, etc.].

Apparently, this Democracy is coming to an abrupt end. It is obvious China is offering much more to both our allies and enemies, and now money is moving from the USA to China for safekeeping and investment as we self destruct.

It is a sad and unfortunate ending for what was a wonderful country.

If you look at the cause leading to the demise of democracies historically, we are right on course.

Richard McKenna

Northeast side