This is the worst time ever to be a Republican, in my estimation. Their leading candidate for president in 2024 is former president twice impeached, indited for fraud over hush money, awaiting charges for trying to steal votes in Georgia, taking classified documents from The White House, and for fomenting a riot to block the lawful transfer of the presidency because he lost the election.

The second candidate is mud wrestling with Micky Mouse and loosing. Nationally the party is on the wrong side of abortion rights, gay rights, book banning ... and guns. Here in Arizona Kari Lake and Mark Finchem , are in the news STILL, as are the Supervisors in Cochise County who don't believe that statewide elections that they lost - were legal.

What more could they do to disgrace their former party? Keep digging !

Ted Morrison

Midtown