Letter: The Wrong Man got the Medal of Freedom

Dear Editor:
In a State of the Union address that had all the dignity of a cheap carnival, complete with sideshow barker, I was treated to the unbelievable spectacle of the Presidential Medal of Freedom being awarded to -- a radio entertainer? Rush Limbaugh refers to himself as an "entertainer", as opposed to a political commentator or journalist. The whole thing had a surreal air to it.
A few days later, the Commander in Chief decrees that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (and his twin) be fired from a job with the National Security Council. Lt. Col. Vindman's sin? He testified truthfully before the House of Representatives committee investigating impeachment. Worse, he promptly cried foul when the President tried to extort an announcement of an investigation of Biden from the Ukrainian President.
In my opinion, Vindman should be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He has served his country with honor; sacrificed himself for his country. May the next President vindicate Vindman.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.