Letter: The Yahoo vote

I noticed during the primaries that to win a Republican nomination you have to go for the yahoo vote. I'm talking about Trump cultists, Q- Anon, White Supremacist groups and conspiracy nuts. If you don't get them excited you don't get elected.

There are several ways to do it. The main one is to swear fealty to Donald Trump. This comes.. at a price- you have to promise to lie and back up his delusions. Another way is to blow the dog whistle and say you are going to fight CRT, defundng the police and environmental regulations or whatever is the boogeyman of the week. I saw one campaign ad saying the first thing he would do when elected is fire Nancy Pelosi That just shows he is a liar and a hater, which plays to the yahoos.

Republicans have given the keys of the party to the fringe. Decent people like Liz Cheney and Rusty Bowers are no longer valued because they can't be trusted to be dishonest.

Robert McNeil

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

