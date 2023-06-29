The L A Dodgers, recently announced that it would

honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag queen group, with the Community Hero Award. This decision sparked outrage from many Catholic groups who accused the Dodgers of being insensitive to Catholic beliefs.

“The Dodgers event honoring a group that mocks women religious, and worse, desecrates the Cross, profanes the Eucharist, and disrupts Holy Mass has caused disappointment, dismay, and pain in our Catholic community.”(USCCB)

"It has been heartening to see so many faithful Catholics and others of

good will, stand up to say that what this group is doing is wrong.

The Dodgers issued an apology to the anti-Catholic drag group, promising to "better educate ourselves."

The incident has raised questions about the team's commitment to its Catholic fans. It remains to be seen whether the Dodgers will be able to repair the damage. I for one, will never buy a ticket or watch a Dodgers game in the future

This group truly deserve the Community ZERO award.

Tom McGorray

Northwest side