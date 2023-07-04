In the last years, we have been witness to the great American rip-off. It is hard to pick up the newspaper and not find out another way thieves have stolen from the nation's coffers or business enterprises. And this is not to mention slick scoundrels who swipe from us all.

A sucker is born every minute is a good way to put it here. A sucker is a fish and we are swimming around waiting to be hooked. Advertisers provide the lures.

It is a sorry game. Big-gain hunters are on the prowl; sordid creatures they, cheating us out of our nest eggs.

Billions are pilfered every year in clever schemes. Banks steal from their customers with subterfuge. Corporations see a shrewd way to raise prices to exorbitant levels under the guise of inflation. There are no winners here, just losers.

Sadly, the golden goose may be running out of eggs.

Ron Lancaster

North side