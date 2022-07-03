Letter: Theocratic Triumph

Score: Theocracy one, Democracy Zero. Soon to come: An ever-widening gap. It appears that the theocratic agenda afoot since the ink on our constitution was barely dry is coming to fruition. With the reversal of Roe v. Wade the door has been opened wide for the unabashed assault on virtually all constitutionally protected rights to privacy that offend the non-secular sensibilities of the ideologically secured majority on the now discredited Supreme Court. Justice Thomas has as much as declared so and has wasted no time in inviting all comers to an open docket now that a pattern of execution has been unashamedly established. I defy anyone to clarify how the crux of the conflicts that, likely, will soon to be before the court is not fundamentally one of secular versus non-secular ideologies. This up and coming onslaught of audacious judicial activism will render the the First Amendment guarantee of separation of Church and State enfeebled if not defunct. The court is open for business.