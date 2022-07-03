 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Letter: Theocratic Triumph

  • Comments

Score: Theocracy one, Democracy Zero. Soon to come: An ever-widening gap. It appears that the theocratic agenda afoot since the ink on our constitution was barely dry is coming to fruition. With the reversal of Roe v. Wade the door has been opened wide for the unabashed assault on virtually all constitutionally protected rights to privacy that offend the non-secular sensibilities of the ideologically secured majority on the now discredited Supreme Court. Justice Thomas has as much as declared so and has wasted no time in inviting all comers to an open docket now that a pattern of execution has been unashamedly established. I defy anyone to clarify how the crux of the conflicts that, likely, will soon to be before the court is not fundamentally one of secular versus non-secular ideologies. This up and coming onslaught of audacious judicial activism will render the the First Amendment guarantee of separation of Church and State enfeebled if not defunct. The court is open for business.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Losing Democracy

Sixty per cent of Americans support continuing to make abortions legal. Fifty-nine per cent of Americans think it is important to pass stricte…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News