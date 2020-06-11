Letter: There are so many ways we can improve this system

Having people stand in line for hours and hours and HOURS to vote is a ridiculous state of affairs. For years we’ve heard how disgraceful it is that we have such low voter turnout. Now we have people in line for the better half of a work day, trying to cast their vote. It’s ridiculous. Option one: vote by mail. Make it easy to vote by mail and give voters an easier way to be heard. Option two: move to a voting week, rather than day. Give us time to coordinate voting around family obligations and work obligations. Increase the flexibility. Why not? Make it easy and let people have their voices heard. What are we (you) afraid of? Might it be that we don’t currently have a representative body in place?
Jennifer Jones
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!