Letter: There is a path for the Ukraine to survive
If Ukraine is truly committed to democracy, there is a clear solution to the looming Russian invasion. Ukraine must drop its goal of joining NATO and become officially neutral.

George Washington outlined democratic America’s neutrality policy with these words, “Tis our true policy to steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world.” One solid reason? A democratic nation backslides to become like the autocratic nations it gets in bed with. John Adams outlined a second reason, saying, “Great is the guilt of an unnecessary war.”

Yet another of America’s founding presidents, Thomas Jefferson, said that democracy’s goal must always be, “Peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all, entangling alliances with none.”

Ukrainian public officials believe that Russia is forcing them to drop their NATO ambitions. That is not a sad reality, but a heartening one, and good for stock markets too.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

