Letter: There is a Virus in this country
  • Comments

After hearing the President’s impressive speech, there is one more thing I would add. We are not losing only the soul of our country; our body has become infected with an unrelenting VIRUS for which we have no vaccine. You cannot BAND-AID an infection; it requires more care and medicine. The truth is the only remedy and so many fail to seek the truth

Some members of Congress refuse to seek help of a “truth physician” for their bodies as well as their souls.

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

