Letter: There is no such thing as an activist judge
When activists want to change the law it doesn't help to change the bench. Judges must rule on cases based on facts, statutes, prior decisons and the Constitution. They do not bring cases. Lawyers bring cases for litigants. Litigants must show standing, which means a tangible concrete loss or gain depending on the outcome of the case. The soul of the conceptus is a matter of faith, not a fact, thus lacking standing. The fetus itself is the legal responsibility of its mother, if competent, or the mother's guardian otherwise. Fetuses of less than five months gestation have little chance of survival outside the womb. Federal judges must disregard public opinion and political pressure. Tenure is for life on good behavior. Prior decisions grant individualos the right to refuse life saving treatment. This logically grants women the right to refuse risking their lives for a pregnancy. Where is the litigant with standing to sue to force pregnancies to continue? Absent such litigant, Roe v Wade cannot be reversed, per se.

DAVID VERNON

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: A letter writer asserts that the Daily Star was a little too ready to cover the recent wash out of a section of President Donald Trump's border wall. That and more in our Letters to the Editor.

