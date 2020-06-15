Letter: There is not just Black and White

I do agree we should condemn excessive force. But we shall not forget others.
Who is demonstrating for the Native Americans who were exiled into the worst areas of this country?
Who is demonstrating for the Chinese Railroad workers, the death and their families?
Who is demonstrating for the Japanese Camp survivor's the death and their families?
Who is demonstrating for the new age slaves, the working illegals, who are being suppressed and are in worse or at least equal conditions as the slaves from Africa many decades ago?
Who is demonstrating for the military, first responders and police officers who died or got injured while serving?
We shall look ourselves in the mirror and start working and living together!
Forget about hand outs:DO HANDS ON! Start building and not destructing!
Learn from the past: Europe and Germany were completely destroyed. But they pulled up their sleeves, worked together and became world leaders in less than 50 yrs!
Gabriele Koschorke
Foothills
