Letter: There is only one reason for our gun violence problem

Gun rights advocates will cite many causes for gun violence, online hate groups, mental illness, racism, etc, but the US has no more of these problems than other nations. These “causes” are a smokescreen for the real reason we have so much gun violence. Guns are everywhere, more than 300 million of them! We believe that almost every citizen has a constitutional right to own guns. No other country has such a right and no other country has our gun problem. Before I’m allowed to drive a car, I must pass a test but if I drive drunk or too fast, I will lose that privilege. Gun ownership should be a licensed privilege, not a right of every citizen.

Loring Green

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

