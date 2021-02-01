 Skip to main content
Letter: There must be accountability for insurrection
The news cycle moves fast and we absorb so much information we can barely process any of it. However, we must not allow the events of January 6, 2021, to lapse from our consciousness. At the urging of then-President Trump and others, an attempt was made to thwart the will of the people and install an unelected leader. It failed, narrowly. If it had succeeded we would no longer be living in a republic. The American experiment would have failed.

Some elected leaders and some pundits think we should just move on. If we do so, without first holding those responsible accountable for their actions, it will happen again and it may succeed.

I am shocked that so many people are willing to put a bloody insurrection in the seat of our government in the rear view mirror so quickly. We should never forget that day and we should hold instigators and participants accountable.

James Waterman

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

