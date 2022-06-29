 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: There will be abortions.

Having worked in medicine before Roe v. wade, I saw abortions induced by non medical hacks, apparently using coat hangers and soap solutions. This caused incomplete abortions, inducing severe bleeding, infections and perforated organs. These cases then went to hospitals for further care on an emergency basis.

This will happen again, without knowing persons who induced the abortions.

Allowing legal abortions will avoid these severe risks if abortions are done safely, saving lives.

Scotus has taken away women's right to make their own decisions in a Talibanistic way.

I hope all states in the US will not all outlaw women's rights to abortions.

Anant Pathak, M.D.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

