Letter: There Will be Sand

How and when will the western water crisis be solved? Who will step in to solve it? Crisis management has yet to kick in. Many key players have their heads stuck firmly in the desert sand and they will remain there until they suffocate. No one has the answer - certainly not the folks who have decision-making power. Until the power brokers - the developers, bankers, corporate farms (who stand to lose the most financially from pervasive water shortages) face reality and understand there is nothing left to do but collaborate for the good of the country. They are way too busy making money while the sun shines!