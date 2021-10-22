Letter: "There you go again"

We have had a guest editorial and two letters all saying basically the same thing about the failures of the Biden administration. As my history students use to say "I am calling bull". Yes, the number of undocuented immigrants apprehended this year has been high but it was also historically high in 2019 with roughly 850,000 under the Trump administration. The decline in 2020 can be largely attributed to covid-19 when many countries closed their borders and all travel was difficult. President Biden has been in office only 10 months and faces resistance to solve immigration issues from Republicans whom have few actual accomplishments to run on. Republicans have refused to negotiate immigration reform since Ronald Reagan was president. And the connection of illegal immigration to our opioid problem is pretty weak considering fentanyl and its precursors largely come from China and India. To solve that problem you need to figure out why so many Americans are in physical and emotional pain.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
