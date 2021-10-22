 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: "There you go again"
View Comments

Letter: "There you go again"

  • Comments

We have had a guest editorial and two letters all saying basically the same thing about the failures of the Biden administration. As my history students use to say "I am calling bull". Yes, the number of undocuented immigrants apprehended this year has been high but it was also historically high in 2019 with roughly 850,000 under the Trump administration. The decline in 2020 can be largely attributed to covid-19 when many countries closed their borders and all travel was difficult. President Biden has been in office only 10 months and faces resistance to solve immigration issues from Republicans whom have few actual accomplishments to run on. Republicans have refused to negotiate immigration reform since Ronald Reagan was president. And the connection of illegal immigration to our opioid problem is pretty weak considering fentanyl and its precursors largely come from China and India. To solve that problem you need to figure out why so many Americans are in physical and emotional pain.

Kalvin Smith

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News