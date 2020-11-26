 Skip to main content
Letter: There's no bottom
Michael Gersen did a spectacular job with his article "Although election has come to an end, GOP's bad faith lives on". I can't imagine a better explanation of the deep, depraved depths to which Trump and his Republican enablers have sunk, post-election. Just when you think they can't possibly go any lower, you're proven wrong once again. Besides showing themselves as total fools, their shameful, despicable attempt to subvert our election process - our very democracy - will be one for the history books. Stay tuned, they are not yet done.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

