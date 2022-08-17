 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: There's Nothing Grand About The GOP

Crazy seems to be a firm requirement for Republican candidates these days. We certainly have a boatload of ranting, lying, Trump kissing nuts running for office in Arizona! The Republican Party used to be the party of sensible conservatives like John McCain. Worship of The Orange Messiah radically changed that! The Party has been overrun by lying, election-denying, xenophobic, racist, vitriol-spewing extremists who are clueless about solving real problems. Unlike Democrats, they have no ideas and no platform for improving the lives of Americans. Energizing the Republican “base” with anger, hatred, and fear is their sole strategy for winning. Once in office their goals are one-party rule achieved by controlling and falsifying election results; taking away voting (and other) rights; and ultimately installing The Orange Messiah as Amurika’s all-powerful fascist dictator.

GOP? No, there’s nothing “Grand” about the new Republican Party and its loony candidates. Save freedom and democracy - vote for Democrats!

Waid Reynolds

Green Valley

