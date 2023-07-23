U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released their June border statistics showing the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) encountered 99,000 people attempting to enter the country illegally. About 44,000 were encountered at the ports of entry, many of those applied for asylum using CBP's new app. Even though these figures are a lot lower than previous months, I think they still constitute a crisis. In fiscal year 2020, under President Trump, there were only 409,000 USBP encounters at the border. Under President Biden's 2.5 years in office, over 5 million have been encountered, plus hundreds of thousands of "gotaways." NBC News reported that since March, 2021, 600,000 foreign persons encountered at the border were released into the country without being given an Immigration Court date. Others have appointments years from now. I think this entire border crisis was an intentionally created by President Biden to allow millions to enter the country illegally, knowing they will someday be granted citizenship and become Democrat voters.