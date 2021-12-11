Letter: They are cowards

When young American men were fleeing to Canada to avoid being drafted into the armed services during the war with Viet Nam, politically conservative Americans labelled them as traitors for refusing to serve their country. I see a definite parallel with those who refuse to be vaccinated against the COVID virus. They too are refusing to serve their country by allowing the virus to freely spread across America, causing needless suffering and death. Those who are able to take the vaccine but refuse should be called out as the cowards they truly are.
Tony Banks
Oro Valley
