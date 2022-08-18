 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: they are so good to me

Our government decided my granddaughter should go to pretend school and pretend learn for a year and a half. No worries it was for her own good. Pete Buttigieg says if you don't like the price of gas buy an electric vehicle. $50,000 for a car and a charging station at the house, it's for my own good. John Kerry says we will be done using natural gas in 10 years max. I should see about changing to electric heat, electric range and an electric water heater. It's for my own good. I'm reminded of the movie Cool Hand Luke. When Luke was given his first set of ankle chains the warden of the prison road crew told Luke the chains would be good for him. Luke replied, "I wish you'd stop being so good to me Cap'n. I wish you'd stop being so good to me government.

Jan Wieberdink

Northwest side

