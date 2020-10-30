Letter: They just got fooled again

After 5 years the mainstream media has not yet learned how Trump is playing them. It has everything to do with ratings and dollars.
The most recent gambit was NBC running his last minute "Town Hall" opposite Biden's previously scheduled Town Hall. Prior to that travesty, the media covers every single one of his stupid antics ad nauseum which attracts viewers like it's a 24-hour Trump Show. It all amounts to billions worth of advertising dollars that his campaign doesn't have to spend because it is "news". This is reminiscent of what happened to Clinton in 2016.
I find it very sad that the viewers are so easily distracted from the real issues of the day and continue to be entertained by this man. News should be informative and educational. Just the facts, people.
Cindy Soffrin
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
