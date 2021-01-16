 Skip to main content
Letter: They Work For Me
There, in a nutshell, is what is wrong with the Trump Presidency and following. Dr. Fauci is employed by the United States of America and works for The People, not the President. In fact, the President himself is merely an employee of the United States, sworn by oath to also work for The People. None of the 700+ Secretaries, Undersecretaries, Directors and Deputy Directors nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate works for the President. None of the members of Congress work for the President. A segment of the White House staff does work for the President, on speeches, schedules, public relations and grooming. The armed forces are sworn to obey the lawful orders of the President, but to disobey any unlawful ones. Donald Trump was boss of a company of 20 or so who actually worked for him. POTUS is not the boss of the United States.

David Vernon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

