Letter: They're Coming After Medicare Now

I am an oncology nurse, and everyday I see patients who are suffering from terrible forms of cancer. These are people who have had their lives upended and now must receive aggressive treatments..
Yet what gives my patients hope, is the fact that we believe that one day very soon, there will be new lifesaving treatments for the various cancers they live with. Treatments that will not be toxic to their bodies and will not cause them to become shells of themselves.
Unfortunately, congress is considering repealing a key provision in the medicare program which will rob my patients fighting cancer of that hope. Repealing the key provision in the Medicare Part D program - the interference clause - will keep us from achieving a world where our most vulnerable will have access to cures for illnesses like cancer. We must not lose out on key investments in scientific discoveries today.
I hope our elected leaders in DC will stand for my patients and not attack our medicare program.
Taelor Martin
Foothills
