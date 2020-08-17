You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: They've got it all wrong
Letter: They've got it all wrong

I don't know why the Trumpites keep calling us liberals Trump haters when in reality, although most of us may find the man disgusting, it's only his words and actions we hate, such as:

His reverse Robin Hoodism when he takes from the poor to give to the rich

His hypocritical stance on religion for the purpose of garnering votes

His devastating relationship with the truth

His condescension to women and disdain for minorities

His disregard for the environment

His "win by any means" bent

His willingness to use lives as collateral damage for the economy

His cold ability to separate families and cage children

I wonder how many more can the readers come up with

DUANE HARPET

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

