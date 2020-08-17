Letter: They've got it all wrong

I don't know why the Trumpites keep calling us liberals Trump haters when in reality, although most of us may find the man disgusting, it's only his words and actions we hate, such as:
His reverse Robin Hoodism when he takes from the poor to give to the rich
His hypocritical stance on religion for the purpose of garnering votes
His devastating relationship with the truth
His condescension to women and disdain for minorities
His disregard for the environment
His "win by any means" bent
His willingness to use lives as collateral damage for the economy
His cold ability to separate families and cage children
I wonder how many more can the readers come up with
DUANE HARPET
Northwest side
