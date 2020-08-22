 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Things I didn’t know about the Post Office
View Comments

Letter: Things I didn’t know about the Post Office

The attack against the Post Office by Donald Trump motivated me to do a little research about the system that brings my mail 6 days a week. This is what I learned. No tax dollars support the post office. It depends on customers which bring in 70 billion dollars a year. Until 2006 it was making a profit; then congress mandated the post office had to prefund the employees health care plan. Since the 47 billion dollars accumulated in that fund can’t be touched, the post office began loosing money. It costs the same 55 cents to mail a letter 3 miles or 3000 miles. Tax dollars provide 686 billion dollars a year for the defense department. I like being safe, but I also appreciate getting mail. Don’t believe everything Donald Trump says. The US Post office is vital to our daily lives and our election.

John Kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News