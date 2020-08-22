Letter: Things I didn’t know about the Post Office

The attack against the Post Office by Donald Trump motivated me to do a little research about the system that brings my mail 6 days a week. This is what I learned. No tax dollars support the post office. It depends on customers which bring in 70 billion dollars a year. Until 2006 it was making a profit; then congress mandated the post office had to prefund the employees health care plan. Since the 47 billion dollars accumulated in that fund can’t be touched, the post office began loosing money. It costs the same 55 cents to mail a letter 3 miles or 3000 miles. Tax dollars provide 686 billion dollars a year for the defense department. I like being safe, but I also appreciate getting mail. Don’t believe everything Donald Trump says. The US Post office is vital to our daily lives and our election.
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
