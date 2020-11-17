Letter: Things that make you go hmm ...

I recently asked a young friend, whom I know to be a Republican, if he had participated in any Trump rallies. He replied that they don’t go in for any of that kind of showboating, don’t even fly the flag at home. The flag, you say? I wasn’t aware that the American flag was a partisan symbol. And yet, he is not wrong.
Military families excluded, when did it become so easy to fairly accurately predict the political leanings of a family based on the existence of a flag flying outside their home? Isn’t the flag for all of us? I am afraid for our country.
Barbara Ball
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!