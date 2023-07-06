Do you remember your reaction to the ISIS destruction of Palmyra in Syria and its artifacts? Do you remember your reaction to the Taliban destruction of the religious statues in Afghanistan? Will you remember your reaction to the stealthy destruction of democracy by its advocates? Are you willing to tell your children and grandchildren why you acquiesced to this? Please remember to vote, but also remember what your vote may engender, and how you will explain that to those you leave behind.
Spencer Elliott
Oro Valley
