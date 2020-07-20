Letter: THINK IT THROUGH
Letter: THINK IT THROUGH

Obviously, Trump has something major to hide. If you think he's some kind of savior in spite of crotch-grabbing, bleach-preaching, and all, you won't care and you'll help elect him again, probably again without the popular vote and mandate. So what's to prevent yet another investigation and impeachment? We already have John Bolton's testimony and more, that he was guilty the first time. Do you really want to put him through all that on more charges? Why not help him lose the election, and swiftly exit the country with Bill Barr and his other enablers.?. They could have a little community somewhere, and call it Menda City.

Herbert Schneidau

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

