The sanctimonious clique of the Supreme Court wants to outlaw abortion. To what end? Do these immaculate legal masterminds think that abortion will be eradicated by that action? Should they achieve their goal, they will no more abolish abortion than Prohibition eliminated alcoholism. It will surely increase lawbreaking, though. Their lack of foresight should have prevented them from membership in the Supreme Court.
Trying to inject their religious beliefs into government law in direct opposition to the preferences of the majority of the American populace makes these justices more hypocritically pious than Hawthorne's Reverend Dimmesdale. Transforming a woman's health issue into a criminal activity shouldn't be part of a justice's duties.
Rick Cohn
West side
