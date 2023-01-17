Letter: thinking critically

Re: Critical thinking skills, Dec. 22

This letter implies that UA students aren’t thinking critically in asking to divest of fossil fuel interests. On the contrary: At a minimum, the students of a UA course called Ecological Catastrophes consider the pros and cons of getting off oil (fossil fuels generally). They realize how hard it is.

Even more, by analyzing ecological catastrophes of the past, they realize that continuing life in the same old way, i.e., following the status quo, can bring consequences that ultimately wreak ecological havoc. Accordingly, they realize that taking little, or even no, meaningful action now on climate change risks ecological catastrophe in the future, their future.

Far from not thinking critically, the students of Ecological Catastrophes are considering problems across multiple scales of time and space, and across concepts. Surely, students in other courses at the UA and elsewhere are thinking just as hard, i.e., critically.

Paul Sheppard, instructor of the UA course, Great US Ecological Catastrophes

Midtown