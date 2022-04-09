 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thinking?

Letters to the Star continue to expose the extent of fear and ignorance in our community. These letters mostly just repeat the same old tired and pathetic complaints of the conservative Right, with no grasp of history, economics and reality. This just reinforces the fact that the GOP is the party of grievance and whining, but no real substance. Do they really think voting for the GOP/Trump is the answer? What is their answer to the world's problems? Think about it. The GOP is the party of NO, NO platform, NO answers, NO clue. As far as holding criminals accountable, how about we start with Donald Trump?

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

