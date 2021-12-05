 Skip to main content
Letter: Thinking
We will soon enable the “conspiracy folks” to believe that “witchcraft” is the source our political turmoil? Seems we are moving back to the 15th century. Is that where the Trump acolytes want us to live; with witches, demons, politicians? Why does anyone follow the grifter and continue sending him money? Can anyone think for themselves? Is the “Stop the Steal” about the folks that want to overturn our electoral process, or is it about those that support our verified electoral process? What is happening to America? We are imperfect, but remember “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” Stop looking at Facebook and Twitter and think for yourselves!

Spencer Elliott

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

