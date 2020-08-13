You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Thinly Disguised
Re: the Aug. 8 letter "Biden's VP will be politically correct."

Political Correctness. Freedom of Speech. Women=inexperience. Black Lives Matter. All conflated in this letter.

Politics has long been about picking the politically correct person to serve alongside the President. Trump chose Pence in pursuit of the evangelical vote. In pursuit of women’s votes he would drop Pence for another in a nanosecond if he thought it would get him re-elected. In this instance, inherent in the letter is the assumption that an inexperienced (meaning unqualified) Black woman will be chosen by Biden as Vice President solely for politically correct reasons. Given the list of potential candidates that assertion is patently false.

By equating “political correctness,” with suppression of “freedom of speech” the letter writer seems to want people to be enabled say any old thing they want, be as offensive they like, with never a rebuke from the offended of “I am offended.” In fact, it would seem you aren’t allowed to be offended. You can do the former but should always suffer the latter.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

