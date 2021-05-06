 Skip to main content
Letter: Third party
Letter: Third party

Most citizens are becoming independent for a reason. They are getting out of the Republican and Democratic parties with most becoming Independent. The two party system has not brought us the best choices at election time and things need to change. And yes, I support President Joe Biden because he was elected. Hopefully, some day there will be an active third party that is meaningful. It clearly will make our government process more democratic. As an independent I voted for Senator Kyrsten Sinema and Senator Mark Kelly, and before voted for Senator John McCain and Senator Jeff Flake. I hope both will demonstrate independent thoughtfulness as opposed buckling under the two party leadership positions. I believe they both know the numbers in what was a Republican state and understand their future election will depend on independent voters as well as their party.

Dave Locey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

