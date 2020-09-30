Letter: This administration is certifiable-top down.

President BS' (bone-spur) entire Republican administration belongs in mental institutions. We know about Trump's mental status. Just listen to him every day. Tomorrow will be the opposite of what he says today.
His attorney, the ever-wisecracking, maniacal looney, Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, inhaled too much dust at ground zero. His latest rant is against the NYC administration, mainly Mayor Bill de Blasio and schools Chancellor Richard Carranza.
Referring to Mayor de Blasio, Giuliani said, "He has a chancellor that belongs in Cuba, running their school system. Maybe he (Carranza) should go back to Cuba, which is where he had his honeymoon."
Carranza is of Mexican descent, born in Tucson. Bill de Blasio honeymooned in Cuba.
Top this with Bill Barr defending the president on a personal matter in a NY case. Don't forget Louis DeJoy and the post office slow down, which is happening despite bloviated denials, to block ballots—now blocked by a judge.
Did you see or hear Caputo's deranged breakdown? And then there's Trump!
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
